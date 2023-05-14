The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites varsity baseball team earned a 9-4 win over the Essex Hornets on Saturday, May 13. The Hornets took a four-run lead early, but the Bobwhites responded, scoring two runs in the third, four in the fifth, and three in the sixth, securing the Metro win.
Bobwhite coach Dylan Newton spoke of the team's success against a perennial rival.
"We fell behind early in the game because of some walks and errors," said Newton. "But we responded with a nice two-run bottom of the third inning to cut the lead in half."
Newton complimented the steady work of senior pitcher Andrew Fiske.
"Fiske really started to settle in after that third inning. Essex was really aggressive early in the count, and when he pounded the zone and gave our defense a chance, we did very well," said Newton.
"Fiske had two innings where he started with a one-pitch out. That’s what we’ve challenged our pitchers to do all year: throw strikes and trust your defense behind you. Fiske is a great example of doing that!"
Fiske has become a staple in the Bobwhites' starting rotation.
"Fiske has done an awesome job in his last two starts for us. He was a guy we thought would primarily be one of our top guys to come out of the bullpen all season," said Newton, "but he’s been a gamer and has earned opportunities because he’s produced when it mattered most."
Reed Stygles also came up big for the Bobwhites, according to Newton.
"This was huge week for him and helping us right the ship and get two wins! Also, a shout-out to Reed Stygles, who's been waiting for an opportunity," said Newton. "He came in with two guys on and no outs in the seventh inning and struck out two guys! He pounded the zone, helped us out of the jam, and shut the door to help get us a win!"
The Bobwhites' offense was also on the rise on Saturday.
"Today, our five and six hitters in the lineup combined for five hits, six RBI, three runs! That gives us a chance to be in every game if we can put the ball in play," said Newton. "Huge shout-outs to Taylor Covill-Matthews and Jonas Wagner for coming out swinging and keeping us going at the plate today."
Newton, pleased with the team's improvement, also sees room to grow.
"We are getting better every day and making improvements that we need to make late in the season as we push towards playoffs. As we’ve been saying, we’re happy but not satisfied!" said Newton.
"Tomorrow we're 0-0 and working to go take on Colchester on Tuesday! If we keep improving on Bobwhite baseball, we'll continue to be in every baseball game!"
Bobwhite pitching: Andrew Fiske went six innings for BFA-St. Albans allowing four runs on six hits, walking five and striking out two. Reed Stygles closed the game, allowing no run and no hits, walking one, and striking out two.
Bobwhite offense: Jonas Wagner led the Bobwhites, was 3 for 4 with three RBI, and Taylor Covill-Matthews was 2 for 2 with three RBI. Issac Gratton and Zach Ries each had hits.
