ST. ALBANS — BFA Bobwhites downed the CVU Redhawks 1-0 to advance to the championship round in a very rocky year for the D1 playoffs. Despite this being a semifinal match-up, this was the first playoff game played in D1 varsity hockey, and it could also be the last.
Essex, the only other team left in the playoffs at this point, is awaiting a final decision from the VPA on whether or not they will be able to compete against the Bobwhites on Wednesday for the final. That decision will come on Monday, and if Essex does forfeit their season, this game will have made BFA back-to-back D1 title champions.
The tone of this game was set from the puck drop; it was defensive, tight-checking hockey. It looked like neither team was going to find an edge until some good passing by the Bobwhites managed to breakthrough with 5 minutes left in the period.
Matt Merrill started the play on a cycle, playing the puck to Levi Webb. Webb found himself with some space in the corner and made a heads-up pass to Colby Morin who was wide open at the point. Morin snapped the puck on net, and his shot made it through the net-front traffic and past CVU’s Jack Averill to find twine. That goal was Morin’s first in a Bobwhites sweater, and couldn’t have come at a more opportune time for the senior, as it ended up being the game-winner.
“I was just really psyched honestly, just to end my senior year on such a high note. It was such a weird season, we didn’t know if we would get to finish, or even play for that matter. We ended up winning and we had a really solid season, so I can’t complain,” said Morin.
Morin also impressed BFA’s Coach Toby Ducolon with his well-timed goal.
“Colby’s had a great career; he’s been outstanding for us, as have all of our seniors. Then to get his first goal and his last goal, as well as a game-winning goal in a state final; that probably hasn’t happened before. He’s a great kid and it was a great way to finish as a senior.”
BFA would go on to dominate CVU, outshooting them in every period, but didn’t manage to break through again. It turned out that the lone goal was enough for them, as the Bobwhites defense played extremely well, and Michel Telfer made the stops he needed to, getting a shutout in the process.
Following the game, Ducolon reflected on the wild ride this season has been, as well as the game saying.
“There’s been nothing normal, easy, or logical this season. What a great finish though, we played very well and CVU played very well. That was a lot of work for us and we hung in for the whole game. We’re happy with how we played, and they (BFA) deserved to win; we’re very happy for our three seniors with the outcome.”
