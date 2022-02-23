ST. ALBANS - On Wednesday, Feb. 23, the BFA St. Albans Bobwhite hockey team and the community surprised and thanked 32-year coach Toby Ducolon. Unbeknownst to Ducolon, the team wore custom jerseys with the number 32 and the BFA logo, recognizing Ducolon's years at the helm and the heart of the message he believed in: you play for the name on the front of the jersey.
Several BFA St. Albans Bobwhite seniors took the time to share their gratitude for playing for Ducolon.
Ezra Lanfear: It's been amazing to play for BFA, especially for Coach Ducelon; he's made us all better as players and as regular people. I thank him for the opportunity to play for him and for helping us win two champions out of the many he's won. Thank you, coach!
Collin Audy: Playing for Coach Ducolon is an honor, knowing that for the past 32 years, he's given his all to the BFA hockey program. I'd like to thank Coach for everything he's done for me and the BFA program.
Matt Merrill: It's been an awesome experience having the opportunity to play under Coach Ducolon. There really isn't anyone better to have as a coach, and I feel that everyone would agree with me!
Cam Piper: It's a cool thing to be playing for Coach Ducolon in his last season, considering the number of guys he's led throughout the years. He's well known in the community, and people have high expectations of his last group.
Sean Beauregard: Past players always said that Coach Duclon would be gone before I got to high school. It's been great to be able to play under him and have him go out with us.
It might have seemed impossible to do, but all the effort put into keeping the evening a surprise paid off.
"They did surprise me; I didn't know it was coming," said Ducolon. "I appreciate it, and it was a great show of support. It's been a great run; I've had some really good coaches and really good players, and it's been really fun."
While Ducolon is stepping down as head coach, he still plans to be part of the program as an assistant.
"I'm not going cold-turkey on hockey. I'll be here next year as a volunteer; it would be tough to stop, but it will be nice to have someone run the program, and I can be part of it."
As would be expected, Ducolon, although grateful for success, will remember the people he's spent his time with more than the wins and losses.
"I've always said we love to win on Wednesdays and Saturdays, but it's about hundreds of guys who've played BFA hockey, and that's bigger than all of us. When you can influence a young guy, they have memories forever," said Ducolon. "You remember the people, the laughs, the good things a kid did--the bad decisions a kid made--and that's what high school hockey is all about: making memories."
It was clear Ducolon was focused on making this a memorable season for his final group of graduating seniors: "We've got some nice seniors here, and it's nice to solidify (I hope) a second seed. We need to get some guys rested, and hopefully, we can deliver next Tuesday as well."
