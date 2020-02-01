MIDDLEBURY — The Bobwhites traveled to Middlebury to on Friday take on the Tigers.
Middlebury had a 27-24 lead at halftime, but the Bobwhites fought back, earning the 62-57 point win.
"Noah Earl hit a three in the first quarter to get us going," said Bobwhite coach Matt Toof, "and he came up big for us defensively later in the game on several occasions."
After the halftime break, Middlebury was able to use an 18-12 run in the third quarter to give secure a comfortable 9 point lead heading into the fourth.
"For the first time in the game, we went with a smaller lineup and pressed Middlebury," explained Toof. "It appeared to get them out of their rhythm and messed up spacing. We closed the game with a 26-12 fourth quarter."
Kam Dunsmore led all scorers with 22 points. The Yates brothers combined for 21 points, Charlie with 11 and Taylor with 10.