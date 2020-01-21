ST. ALBANS — Coming off of two consecutive losses, the BFA Bobwhites downed visiting Vergennes 52-36 on MLK day.
“I thought our effort on defense was exceptional. We were able to give them two different looks defensively. We showed them our man-to-man and were able to mix in the zone defense as well to give them a different look. I think being able to go back and forth between the two tonight worked,” BFA coach Matt Toof said.
In the early goings, the Bobwhite offense was rolling and was fueled by a strong opening quarter from senior Taylor Yates. BFA quickly jumped out to a 10-2 lead over the first four minutes of the game, and all the momentum seemed to be in favor of the home team.
Even so, a scrappy Vergennes squad would go on an 8-3 scoring spurt of their own to get the Commodores within three points of BFA.
By the end of the first quarter, the Bobwhites led 15-10, and their lead hovered around seven points for much of the second frame. But every time Toof’s squad appeared primed to put the game out of reach, the Bobwhite offense would fall flat.
“We have to figure out something on offense. I know that every team in every sport preaches defense, and we definitely do, but what I am most concerned about right now is our offense,” he said.
Vergennes would take advantage of the BFA miscues and after a mid-range jumper from Kevin Jackson went down with thirty seconds to go before the half the Commodores found themselves trailing 25-23.
That said, a quick 4-0 BFA run in the waning seconds of the frame pushed the Bobwhite halftime lead to a 29-23 margin.
The third quarter for Vergennes was not pretty. Scoring just three points in the entire eight-minute period, the deficit for the Commodores (0-9) ballooned to fifteen points entering the fourth quarter.
From that point on BFA was able to rely on their bench and snag their third victory of the season.
Yates was the leading scorer for BFA with his team-high 10 point effort. Nick Voyer followed closely behind with 9 points, and 6 rebounds. Kam Dunsmore tallied 8 points, while Charlie Yates added 5 points.
Noah Earl, Ben Archambault, and Case Ballard all scored 4 points, Logan Piazza connected on a triple for his 3 point offensive effort, while Hunter Livingston and Logan Keelty each scored 2 points. Collin Jolley rounded out the BFA scoring with 1 point.
Meanwhile, Vergennes was paced by Ben Curtis’ game-high 12 point scoring effort.
Now 3-6 on the season, the Bobwhites will travel to Mt. Abe (6-4) where Toof hopes his team can get into more of a rhythm on offensive.
“I know that we can score more in transition, I know we can push the ball better, the bottom line is there are a lot of little things that great teams do that we are not doing right now offensively.”