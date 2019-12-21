St. Albans - The second day of the annual Doc Tulip Classic was not as kind to the Bobwhites as the first, as the visiting Crimson Tide of Spaulding defeated BFA 1-0.
Coming off of a commanding victory on Friday against Canton, NY, in which all phases of the game seemed to be clicking for BFA, Saturday’s Bobwhite effort was marred by untimely penalties and an inconsistent offense.
The difference in the contest was a second-period Bobwhite interference penalty that gave the Crimson Tide a 5-4 advantage with two minutes to go as Spaulding’s Attilio Perantoni fired a strike from the blue line that found the back of the net.
From that point on, Spaulding would see another two power-play opportunities, one coming just seconds after their only tally of the game from what was a visibly frustrated Bobwhite defender.
BFA would have numerous opportunities to knot the game in the third period, but Spaulding’s senior goaltender Grant Otis was stout throughout the contest.
The Bobwhite's second line was perhaps the most effective as senior Owen Bonnette and sophomore Matt Merrill were each able to generate several scoring chances that were either gloved by Otis or deflected by the goalposts.
With just over two minutes remaining in the final period, the Bobwhite's second shift once again nearly delivered a score as an Owen Benoit shot was narrowly turned away by Otis.
BFA goaltender Daniel Ellis was pulled with forty-five seconds to go to give the Bobwhites a 6-5 advantage, but the stout Spaulding defense was able to survive the last-ditch BFA scoring attempt and improve to 2-1 on the season and finish the Doc Tulip Classic at 1-1.
Otis would finish his shutout of BFA with 22 saves on the night. Meanwhile, Ellis would allow the lone goal on 21 shot attempts good enough for a save percentage of .954.
Now 2-1 on the young season, the Bobwhites will aim to rid themselves of some of the mental lapses and rely on their strong defense moving forward.
After a week off for the holiday break, next up on the schedule for BFA is a date with the Redhawks of Champlain Valley as the Bobwhites will look to avenge last season’s quarter final defeat in overtime to CVU.
By Ruthie Laroche
On Friday evening, the Bobwhites opened their portion of the 22nd Annual Doc Tulip Classic Tournament with a 5-0 win over Canton, NY.
Two sophomores, Aiden Savoy and Levi Webb, scored their first high school goals.
Owen Benoit, Owen Bonnette, and Parker Gratton each added goals for the Bobwhites.
Sophomore Seth Bushey had 13 saves for his first shutout in net for the Bobwhites.