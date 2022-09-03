ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites football team jumped to a 27-0 lead in the first quarter of Friday's home opener against the Mount Mansfield Cougars.
The Bobwhites secured a 53-18 victory in a well-balanced offensive effort that included touchdowns from Seneca Durocher, Parker Daudelin, Issac Gratton, Liam Wood, and Landon Underwood.
Daudelin scored two touchdowns in the opening quarter and spoke of the team effort.
"The team came out rocking tonight; we were all hyped up in the locker room. We were well prepared and wanted to make a statement to start the year off right," said Daudelin.
"I want to thank all my linemen; they had awesome blocks, and my quarterback threw me absolute dots all night. As a team, we're always competing; we want to get on the field, challenge each other, and make each other better. We did that this week, and it paid off against MMU."
Daudelin scored on two passing touchdowns, and Seneca Durocher added a third in the first quarter. The Bobwhites closed out the quarter with an interception by Durocher, which resulted in a touchdown and extra point by Daudelin in the final minute.
The Cougars scored early in the second quarter, but BFA's Isaac Gratton answered, scoring on the kick return and vaulting the Bobwhites to a 34-6 lead with ten minutes remaining.
The Cougars then responded with a 75-yard run that allowed them to score easily; the extra point was blocked by BFA, who now held a 34-12 lead with 7:27 remaining.
Liam Wood scored for BFA on a running play with less than five minutes in the second; once again, the extra point was good, and the Bobwhites led 40-12.
Durocher started the third quarter with a takeaway on the MMU 16-yard line, which eventually resulted in a touchdown by Landon Underwood with 11:25 on the clock. The extra point kicked by John Ireland gave BFA the 47-12 advantage. Wood scored a running touchdown at 6:27 in the third quarter, giving BFA a commanding 53-12 lead. MMU mustered a late-fourth quarter touchdown, scoring with 3:51 on the clock.
Senior lineman James Harrison was pleased with the victory.
"The team played well tonight. We have a lot to work on still, and I'm looking to push the team even harder in practice this week. We've got Burr and Burton next Saturday, and I want to see what our offense will do," said Harrison.
"I loved that everyone contributed to the win tonight, whether they were in for one play or the entire game. It was a great season opener."
Bobwhite coach Geoff Murray spoke of the team's focus: "Right from warm-ups, the players set the tone, and there was a lot of intensity. Clearly, they were ready to go tonight, and we were fortunate to come out with a W.
"We had a lot of contributions from a lot of different players, and many new guys without varsity experience got some experience tonight, so overall, it was a really good night."
Murray was glad the team could enjoy the win, but he was already looking to the future.
"We've got some stuff we need to clean up because the schedules get tougher next week, but they'll get back to work tomorrow. Regardless of who we put in, they're competing; we see it daily in practice."
Murray complimented his offense: "Our offense got some big plays, and we threw the ball well. You have to catch it, too, and we did that and ran hard. It was good to see we were able to move the ball, and we're going to continue that as we move forward in the season."
The offense had an outstanding game, but Murray also credited his defenders for their efforts.
"We practiced takeaways during the week, which was important for us. Mount Mansfield was moving the ball pretty well on us in the first half, so to get those takeaways to stop that momentum was important."
The Bobwhites are on the road for the next two weeks, traveling to Bur & Burton and Middlebury. They return home on Friday, September 23, to take on Essex at 7 p.m.
