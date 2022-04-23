ST. ALBANS - The BFA Bobwhites varsity baseball team won a decisive 11-0 victory over the Middlebury Tigers on Saturday, April, 23. Great pitching, timely hitting, and sloppy play from the opposing team gave the Bobwhites everything they needed for a solid home victory.
Seneca Durocher started on the mound for the Bobwhites, striking out the side to begin the game. These quick three outs would be indicative of how Durocher would pitch for the rest of the game. The Bobwhites came up to bat and Dakota Wry quickly knocked a double in the left-center gap. The Bobwhites were held scoreless through one, and when the inning turned over, Durocher continued to dominate on the mound, striking out three more batters.
With the Bobwhites up to bat in the bottom of the second, Middlebury's defense began to show cracks. Two defensive mishaps and two more passed balls gave the Bobwhites the lead. Wry capitalized on the Tigers' mistakes and knocked in a run with an RBI single. Durocher then came up to bat and helped himself out with a 2 RBI double to begin stretching the Bobwhites' lead. Singles from Charlie Yates and Andrew Lovejoy kept the Bobwhite baserunners scoring as the second inning proved to be treacherous for the Tigers.
As the game progressed, Durocher continued to throw consistently well. Bobwhite catcher Yates threw out two base runners trying to steal second in the mid-innings, stopping any hope of life in the Tiger dugout. Hits from Peyton Graham and Andrew Fiske came up big, as the Bobwhites continued to capitalize on Tiger mistakes, pushing the Bobwhite lead to 11 runs. With the fifth inning started, Durocher closed out the game with a groundout and two strikeouts, earning the Bobwhites the victory.
Durocher spoke of his focus: "Really, it's just not getting in my head. I came into this game and said, 'next pitch' if anything goes wrong. I was waiting for this day for a couple of days now. First start of the season, and it went pretty well."
Wry spoke of the win, "I feel great. I feel like I got my groove back and found my stride again."
He also spoke about his team's chemistry: "We're just always keeping each other up, never being down on each other."
Bobwhite coach Will Howrigan spoke about his team's performance and their mindset going into the game: "We just wanted to build on what we did last time out. We won a lopsided game the other day, and we wanted to keep trying to set the tone. Obviously a big start from Seneca, but up and down the order we got on base, so it was a good team win."
Notable players: Seneca Durocher (5 IP, 12 Ks, 2RBIs), Dakota Wry (3 Hits, 1RBI), Andrew Lovejoy (1 Hit, 1 RBI)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.