On Jan. 11, the BFA-St. Albans boys hockey team was coming off a tough loss to longtime rival Essex, they were sitting at 5-3 on the season, and had already been shut out three times.
From there, the Bobwhites have buckled down and improved mightily in all facets of the game over the past month. That trend continued Saturday night when they hosted CVU and came away with a 4-1 win for their fifth win in a row.
“Our confidence and our skills have improved throughout the last three or four weeks,” said BFA coach Toby Ducolon. “It’s pretty obvious things have been working for us and it’s fun to watch.”
BFA wasted no time getting on the board tallying its first goal of the game just over five minutes in. Owen Benoit skated hard toward CVU goalie Jason Douglas, who made the initial save, but Parker Gratton (one goal, one assist) was there for the rebound to put the Bobwhites up 1-0.
Five minutes later, the Bobwhites added to their lead when Owen Bonnette slipped a pass back to the point to Cam Johnson, who fired a shot through traffic and in for his first varsity goal.
“It was a nice rush from Owen on the opening goal using his speed and protecting the puck and a good finish from Parker, so that was a good way to start the game,” said Ducolon. “One of the things we have done better over the last few weeks is getting pucks in low and then moving it high and we saw an example of that on Cam’s goal.”
CVU kept things interesting through the middle period when Colin Zouck got behind the defense and got the puck past Seth Bushey (13 saves) to cut the deficit in half 2-1.
The Redhawks looked poised to tie things up when they got on a two-on-one and the puck carrier slipped a pass across the front of the crease that looked like it was going to be an easy goal, but Ethan Audy was hard on the backcheck to break up the play and keep the lead intact.
Audy then had a hand in BFA retaking a two goal lead when he took a shot from the point that was deflected in front by Sean Beaurgard and went just inside the far post to put the Bobwhites up 3-1.
Things got interesting early in the third period after BFA went down on a 5-on-3 after getting called for back-to-back penalties 29 seconds apart.
The penalty kill was up for the challenge not letting the Redhawks build any momentum and get pucks to Bushey to hold on to the two-goal lead.
“We put ourselves in a tough situation going down 5-on-3,” said Ducolon. “That was probably the one negative of the game is being up two goals at the time and taking some poor penalties, but we did a nice job of getting through that.”
Both teams battled back-and-forth through the rest of the game before Caden Hart added to BFA’s lead late in the period on assists from Derek Nadeau and Gratton.
BFA improved to 10-3 on the season with its fifth straight win and will try to keep things going on the road next week. They travel to Colchester on Wednesday before heading to Stowe, who beat the Bobwhites 1-0 earlier this season, on Saturday.
“We are just a better team than we were in December,” said Ducolon. “If we continue to improve like we have, it’s a good sign for how far we can go.
“At this point around the middle of the season, the important thing is to stay healthy and take care of ourselves,” he added. “Colchester will be a challenge and so will Stowe, so we just have to keep taking care of business.”