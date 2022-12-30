The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites’ hockey team earned a 5-2 win over North East Clinton on Thursday, Dec. 29, with five Bobwhites tallying goals in the contest. All of the offense broke out in the second period as Thomas Wilbur scored an unassisted goal at 1:26. Less than a minute later, Logan Campton scored off an assist by Caleb Read. At 5:37, Daniel Rafferty tacked on the third goal, assisted by Corbin Schreindorfer. North East Clinton scored one goal in the second, but Brody Tatro tapped in another for the Bobwhites off an assist by Ethan Audy to erase the North East Clinton gain. Oliver Horton scored BFA’s final goal, assisted by Wilbur. North East Clinton added a goal in the third.
Goalie saves: Phoenix Wells and Carter Veronneau tallied 18 saves in for the Bobwhites, and Peter Judkins had 22 for North East Clinton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.