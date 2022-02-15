The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites earned a Valentine's Day victory over Burlington High School, slipping past the Seahorses 46-41.
Seth Richards led the Bobwhites with 12 points, scored evenly throughout the four quarters. Connor Leach had 9.
The Bobwhites Chan Nyal led the Seahorses with 18.
