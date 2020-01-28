SWANTON — The Thunderdome was buzzing with excitement on Tuesday evening as MVU hosted BFA for a highly anticipated in-county matchup.
The Bobwhites earned a 49-47 win over MVU at home on December 23rd and pulled out another victory on Tuesday, slipping past the Thunderbirds 46-39.
Gabe Unwin was first to score, putting the T-birds on the board with a layup in the paint, a roar of applause rising from the packed MVU student section.
Moments later, the Bobwhites answered, their fans responding with a thundering cheer.
Yates gave the Bobwhites the lead on two shots from the free-throw line.
Ethan Creller drained two deep threes late in the first, breaking a Thunderbird scoring drought.
Hunter Livingston’s layup brought BFA to 8-14 as the teams closed out the first quarter.
Noah Earl added two to the Bobwhite score after the teams spent the first few minutes of the second scoreless.
Livingston pushed the ball to Yates for another bucket, the Bobwhites extending their lead 18-8 with just over five minutes remaining in the half.
Earl closed out the Bobwhite scoring effort in the second, hitting a layup with twenty seconds on the clock and bringing the score to 10-20 in favor of the Bobwhites.
After returning from the half, Colbey Theberge drained a three for MVU, bringing the Thunderbirds within nine points of the Bobwhites.
The teams continued to battle through the middle of the third. With 1:49 on the clock, Matthew Curtis earned an And-1 and a roar from the crowd.
Patrick Walker’s three brought the score to 31-28, and the student section burst into a Thunderdome-worthy cheer.
Sean Power put MVU within one point of the lead as the fourth quarter began.
Fouls grew costly with a tight score, and both teams in the bonus as time ran out.
Unwin helped the T-bird cause with a jump shot late in the fourth, but Kam Dunsmore netted two for the Bobwhites, voiding the MVU gain.
With 35 seconds on the clock, Walker kept T-bird hopes alive, lofting a three and narrowing the gap to 42-39, but BFA scored on a possession and a steal, sealing their second victory over MVU.
“I loved our defensive effort tonight. I was pleased with our effort and our rotations,” said BFA coach Matt Toof.
Toof was also pleased with the enthusiastic crowd who came out to cheer on the teams.
“The kids deserve this atmosphere,” said Toof. “There was so much energy, and it’s great to be part of!”
“This was a great experience,” said BFA’s Logan Piazza, who transferred to BFA over winter break. “This was my first start, and I’m so grateful to Coach for giving me this opportunity.”
Taylor Yates, the Bobwhites’ captain, knew what they needed to do.
“We knew the crowd would be big, and we’d have to stay composed and play our game throughout. We’ve been working on moving the ball around and getting better shots, and we were able to execute today,” said Yates.
Earl, who got the Bobwhite offense rolling twice in the game, is playing his first year of varsity as a freshman.
“It was really loud, but it was fun,” said Earl. “You can get a lot of energy off the crowd.”
“We didn’t give up after a first-half disaster. It took an entire half to do it, but they fought all the way back to a chance down three with thirty seconds to go,” said MVU coach Matt Walker.
Taylor Yates led the Bobwhites with 15, and Gabe Unwin led the Thunderbirds with 11 points.