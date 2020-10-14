ST. ALBANS - Cole Langlois fired a 70-yard touchdown strike to Dakota Wry late in the fourth quarter to give BFA a lead, but it would take a Bobwhite goal-line stand as time expired to hold off the visiting Rice Green Knights 18-13.
With their last possession of the game coming with just over three minutes to go, Rice methodically marched the ball down to the BFA four-yard line before calling a timeout with sixteen seconds left to go in the contest.
Out of the timeout, a lengthy Rice passing play ultimately resulted in an incomplete pass, but with the new 7-7 rules the game clock does not stop with an incompletion, and with that, the visitors were unable to get off another play before the game clock expired, and the Bobwhites captured their first win of the season.
“It was a great boost for the team and it validates all the hard work that we have been putting in this season. It had just been a lot of adversity this year, and that has kind of been how it has gone,” BFA coach Geoff Murray said.
After a sluggish BFA opening offensive possession that ended with an interception, the Bobwhites rebounded quickly as on their second drive of the game, Langlois completed 2-2 passes for 90 yards capped by a 55-yard dart to Justin Brown for the first points of the game.
Two drives later, Jake Reynolds connected on a 45-yard touchdown toss to Wry and at that point, the Bobwhites had a 12-0 lead.
“The timing is beginning to work out with our receivers, we are running crisper routes, and we are getting rid of the ball quicker and getting higher completion percentages which in this game is (crucial),” Murray said.
Although Rice would score 13 unanswered points to snatch a 13-12 lead for a brief moment before the aforementioned 70-yard Wry touchdown reception gave the Bobwhites the 18-13 edge the difference in the game was the play at the quarterback position.
Langlois finished the game on 6-12 passing for 195 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Reynolds connected on 7 of 14 passes for 154 yards and a score.
Meanwhile, the Rice quarterback duo posted a combined 36 of 63 passing for 317 yards, 2 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions.
Wry would finish with a team-high 115 yards with each of his catches going for touchdowns. Brown was a close second in receiving yardage with 3 receptions for 101 yards and a touchdown.
The win improves the Bobwhites to 1-4 on the season, next up will be a trip to South Burlington this Friday.
