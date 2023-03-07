BURLINGTON - The No. 4 BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites (13-9) and No. 1 Champlain Valley Union Redhawks (20-1) met in the D1 state semi-final on Monday, March 6, at the University of Vermont’s historic Patrick Memorial Gymnasium. BFA kept the game close throughout the first half; however, the Redhawks’ offense came to life in the second, and CVU cruised to a 64 - 40 win.
BFA held with CVU for the first quarter as both teams fought back and forth for the lead. With 4:30 left in the second quarter, a drive to the basket by Reed Stygles brought the Redhawks’ lead to just one point, 19 - 18; this was the closest BFA would get to CVU during the contest.
At halftime, Liam Howrigan led the BFA-St. Albans' offense with ten points, and Reed Stygles followed with six. CVU led 29 - 18 as both teams went to the locker room.
During the third quarter, CVU was able to extend their lead, as they held the BFA offense quiet while scoring 19 points; at the end of three, CVU led 48 - 27.
CVU went on to push the pace of play and control the offense in the fourth. At the buzzer, CVU won by a score of 64 - 40.
After the game, BFA head coach Tristian Menard spoke of the season and the future, “At the end of the day, I’m super proud of this team, and so grateful for the coaches and the support of the community. This is the start of something great here. Last year we really started this process, and we built on that this season. That’s all I can ask. We’ve set a precedent for us to come back, and that’s the new standard for us.”
Bobwhite scoring leaders: Liam Howrigan led the Bobwhite offense with sixteen points, and Will Hughes scored nine. Noah Earl and Reed Stygles had six points each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.