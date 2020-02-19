ST. ALBANS — On a night in which nine Bobwhite seniors were recognized through senior night, BFA earned a commanding 6-0 victory over South Burlington to advance to 14-4 on the year.
Owen Bonnette, Caden Hart, Dominic Liscinsky, Derek Nadeau, Parker Gratton, Spencer Sinagra, Trevor Sears, Guy Ellis, and Cole Boudreau were the seniors that were honored on the night in the pre-game festivities.
When game action got underway, the Bobwhites immediately began to dominate. Racking up four shots on goal in the first two minutes of the game, BFA set the tone for the remainder of the contest.
With two minutes to go in the first period, Nadeau connected for the first Bobwhite score of the game as South Burlington goalie Ted Hopper was not quite able to corral a loose puck that made its way to Nadeau who banged home the chip shot.
Despite outshooting the Wolves 14-9 in the period, BFA only had a 1-0 lead at the first intermission.
Fifty seconds into the second period, Gratton found the back of the net to stretch the BFA lead to a 2-0 margin. Later in the period, freshman Liam Wood scored, thanks to Hart and Owen Benoit assists, to make the score 3-0.
The last Bobwhites score of the second period came from Bonnette who scored unassisted, and at that point, the South Burlington defense appeared to be defeated.
South Burlington (1-16-1) finished the game 0-4 on the powerplay, and ultimately scuffled throughout the entire game on offense against a stingy Bobwhite defense.
In the third period, Colin Audy scored off of an assist from his brother Ethan, and Liscinsky connected on a strike from the blue line for the last Bobwhite goal on senior night.
Meanwhile, four-year varsity starting goaltender Ellis finished the night with a sixteen save effort before being replaced by Michael Telfer in the final period with the game under control.
“Having my last game here really hits home. All of the team really stepped it up today and really showed our home crowd what we can do this year,” Ellis said.
The overarching message from the Bobwhite senior class was gratitude toward their coach Toby Ducolon, and that was no different from Ellis.
“Playing for coach Ducolon is a great experience. He is a fantastic coach, and that is all there is to it. He’ll help you with anything you need on and off the ice and has that kind of relationship with everyone. Whatever it is you need, he is there for you,” he said.
The win keeps the Bobwhites in the second spot in the Division I playoff standings, as they move one game ahead of 13-4 Rice, but remain behind Essex (16-1-1).
“The end goal is a championship. My teammates have bailed me out numerous times this year, and it is the team in front of me that is key,” Ellis said.
Next up for the Bobwhites is a trip to Rutland this coming Saturday before they close out their regular season schedule with a home game against Spaulding.