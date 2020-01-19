SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Bobwhite's (6-3) earned a 9-1 win over South Burlington on Saturday, an explosive offensive effort in the second boosting BFA past the Wolves (5-2).
In the first period, Parker Gratton scored the first goal for Bobwhites. Owen Bonnette, assisted by Owen Benoit, added the second.
Six Bobwhites scored in the second period, Aiden Savoy assisted by Christian Valley, Derek Nadeau, Nathan Benoit assisted by Sean Beauegard, Liam Wood, Christian Valley, and Caden Hart assisted by Dominic Liscinsky.
Sean Beauregard added the ninth and final goal for the Bobwhites in the third period.
The Bobwhites host Rutland on Tuesday evening at 5:30.