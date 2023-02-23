The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites took time for some very special recognitions on Friday, Feb. 22, on the annual senior night. Along with recognizing the eight graduating seniors, the Bobwhites also hosted a ceremony to retire Toby Ducolon’s jersey, which Messenger Sports heard is the first to be retired from the program. Ducolon served as head coach of the Bobwhites for more than three decades, played high school hockey for BFA-St. Albans, had a decorated career at the University of Vermont, and was drafted by the National Hockey League in 1984. Ducolon retired at the end of the 2022 season, but has stayed on to assist the team.
The Bobwhites recognized seniors Ethan Audy, Parker Gagne, Liam Wood, Corbin Schreindorfer, Cam Johnson, Carter Veronneau, and managers Kolby Cyganiewicz and Ryan Desmond.
The Bobwhites kicked off the game with the South Burlington Wolves with a goal by Baylor Lamos at 14:54, assisted by Liam Wood and Corbin Schreindorfer. South Burlington tied the game and scored the go-ahead goal in the second, but BFA-St. Albans rallied, thanks to goals by Parker Gagne and Corbin Schriendorfer. Gagne scored at 13:02 to tie the game, assisted by Joe Alexander and Colby Couture. Schriendorfer netted the go-ahead goal a minute later off an assist from Cam Johnson.
The Wolves found some late-game energy, striking twice in under a minute in the third, to tie and retake the lead for the win.
Goalie saves: Deagan Rathburn had 23 saves and James Chagnon had 19 for the Wolves.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.