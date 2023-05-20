On Tuesday, May 16, the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites varsity baseball team traveled to Colchester to take on the Lakers. After two innings, the game was postponed due to unsafe field conditions and poor weather. The Bobwhites found themselves in a 5-1 deficit. The game was resumed Friday with Seneca Durocher taking the mound.
Seneca pitched three and two-thirds innings, giving up 0 hits, one run, seven walks, and striking out six. Landon Underwood came in in the bottom of the sixth for Seneca with two outs. He walked the first batter he faced before getting a big strikeout to leave the bases loaded and get the Bobwhites back in the dugout!
The Bobwhites, down 6-1 in the top of the sixth, had runners on second and third with two outs when Taylor Covill-Matthews ripped a triple to right field to cut the lead to 6-3.
In the seventh, the Bobwhites looked to rally but got two outs to start the inning. Isaac Gratton hit a hard ground ball that took a tough hop at second base and got on to keep the Bobwhites playing. Carson Neveau then crushed a deep double to left field that scored Gratton from first and got the Bobwhites within two runs of the Lakers. Liam Wood then singled to right field, plating Neveau and making it 6-5. Austin Stuart hit a pop fly to left that looked like it was going to get down and keep the Bobwhites playing baseball, but the left fielder caught the ball down by his shins on the run and ended the Bobwhite rally.
It’s tough to go in and finish a game you’re down four runs, but this team is showing we can play with anyone. We won the day on Friday and showed a lot of fight in the last two innings scoring four runs. We will be in every baseball game if we can consistently put the ball in play, make the routine plays and throw strikes. We're trending in a positive direction! If we continue to get better and improve on the little things we talked about, our goals from the pre-season are attainable. We finish the season next week with three games before playoffs! I'm excited to see how we respond Monday when we take on Burlington at home in a makeup game!
Bobwhite offense: Isaac Gratton, Carson Neveau, Liam Wood, Austin Stuart, and Reed Stygles all collected hits. Stuart led the offense going 1 for 3 with two RBI.
