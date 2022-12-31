SAINT ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites hosted the Milton Yellow Jackets for a boy’s basketball matchup on Friday, Dec. 30. Coming off a close contest with Rice just two days earlier, the BFA boys jumped out to a strong lead and didn’t look back. The Yellow Jackets were able to make up a little bit of ground in the second quarter, however, this game was all Bobwhites, as they went on to win by a final score of 70-36.
Six Bobwhites scored in the first half of the game; Will Hughes and Seth Richards led the effort with six points a piece. Donovyn Dallas and Kayden Parent led the offense for Milton, with a bucket each. After the end of the first, BFA held a commanding 25-4 lead.
The Yellow Jackets were able to bounce back some in the second quarter, scoring an additional eight points. Mi’sean Graham led the offense for Milton with four points in the quarter. The Bobwhites were held fairly quiet in the second, as the score was pushed to 30-12 at half.
The third quarter belonged to the Bobwhites, as they continued to stretch their lead. Seven different Bobwhites contributed baskets to the lead in the third quarter. At the end of three BFA was up 48-24.
Quarter number four once more showcased the BFA offensive attack, as they were able to put another twenty-two points on the board, led by Brady Cutting’s six points. Graham led the Yellow Jackets in buckets in the fourth, scoring four points. At the final buzzer, BFA had won by a score of 70-36.
After the game BFA’s Will Hughes spoke of the teams’ effort and also on the hot start for the Bobwhites this year, “We’re excited for what’s left this season. After these first few games we really know what we need to work on to continue to be successful this year. Our goal for tonight was to go up early, hold our lead, and work in everyone in the rotation. It was great to see so many guys have success on offense tonight.”
Bobwhite head coach Tristan Menard spoke of BFA’s season: “We know we’re going to get tested as we head into the heart of this Metro schedule. We’ve got a lot to work on. The boys have been working hard and executing, but we can always continue to get better. The message for this team is to always focus on us, no matter the opponent.”
BFA Score Leaders: Justin Munger had 14 points, Seth Richards had 14, Will Hughes had 12, Noah Earl and Liam Howrigan each had seven.
Milton Score Leaders: Mi’sean Graham has eight and Hunter McClellan and Kayden Parent each had seven, while Donovyn Dallas had six.
