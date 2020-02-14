Bobwhites power past Milton

MILTON — The Bobwhites earned a 53-39 point victory over the Yellow Jackets, a team they fell to 52-49 earlier in the season.
Taylor Yates connected on back to back 3’s in the closing minutes of the first half to give St. Albans a 26 – 20 halftime lead.
The Bobwhites stretched the lead by as many as 13 points in the contest.
Milton’s Kyle Brown scored 19 of his game high 27 points in the 2nd half, including 11 for 13 from the free throw line to help pull Milton within a point in the closing seconds.
Kameron Dunsmore went 5 for 6 from the free throw line in the closing minute to close the win for St. Albans
BFA was led by Taylor Yates with 17 points, and Kameron Dunsmore with 14 points.
Milton was led by Kyle Brown with 27 points and 8 rebounds, Brandon Dallas Jr. with 10 points, and Colin Mathis with 9 points and 10 rebounds.
The Bobwhites improve to 10-8 on the season. The Yellow Jackets are now 11-7.
More details and photos to come.