The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites hosted the Essex Hornets on Saturday, Feb. 18, taking a 1-0 loss on a Hornet goal scored at 1:01 in the third period by Hunter Driver. Deagan Rathburn kept the Bobwhites in the game, tallying an impressive 39 saves in goal. Essex keeper, Ian Boutin turned back 13 shots.
Bobwhites Pink the rink, fall to Essex
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger. Contact her at rlaroche@orourkemediagroup.comrlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com |
