ST. ALBANS — Friday night the Bobwhites hosted the Enosburg Hornets, earning a 55-25 point win and breaking a two-game losing streak.
Enosburg enjoyed a lead in the initial minutes, but BFA pulled ahead at the end of the first quarter.
Charlie Yates closed the quarter on the line for BFA, giving the Bobwhites a 14-7 lead after the first.
The teams left the first half, BFA leading 26-13 after Taylor Yates and Tyler Livingston combined to add 12 points onto the Bobwhite's score.
Enosburg slowly closed the gap in the third quarter, but BFA went on a run late in the third to extend the lead, both Hunter Livingstone and Noah Earl sinking heavily contested layups in the final minutes, to bring the Bobwhites to a 42-25 lead.
BFA shutout the Hornets in the fourth quarter, while Kam Dunsmore, Ben Archambault, Peter Jolley, and Nick Voyer combined for 13 for the Bobwhites.
"We took advantage of the opportunity to play at home in front of a great crowd," said BFA coach Matt Toof. "We played so much better than we did in North Country--it was good to see that quick turn around."
"Both teams were still fighting in the fourth quarter tonight, and I liked that," said Toof.
Toof complimented the effort of his players, beginning with Hunter Livingston.
"Hunter is a spark for us. He's like a hidden assassin on our bench--a high energy player, and it's great having him. Every team needs that guy on the bench who can come out and give that spark."
The Bobwhites added a new player to the roster, Logan Piazza, who recently transferred to BFA.
"Logan is catching on to everything we're doing so quickly, and he's going to help us. He can defend, and he's very athletic," said Toof.
Logan, who's played three games with the Bobwhites since the transfer, played for the BFA his freshman year.
"It's nice to be with people I've played with before, and I like Coach Toof," said Piazza. "I'm taking advantage of every opportunity I get, and I'm grateful for every minute I get on the court."
Charlie Yates, a sophomore for the Bobwhites, is enjoying his first year on varsity and the enthusiasm of the hometown fans.
"The crowd brings us so much energy. When you feel like you can't go anymore, you hear the crowd, and you keep going," said Yates.
"We played really well as a team today," said Yates. "We brought high energy, and that always helps."
Taylor Yates led the Bobwhites with 14; Nick Voyer had 9. The Hornets were led by Ethan Williams with 7 points.