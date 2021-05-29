BFA St. Albans 6 at South Burlington 4
Bobwhite offense: Aiden Savoy led the Bobwhites with 2 hits and 1 RBI, Christian Vallee (1 RBI), Matt Gonyeau (1 RBI), Noah Place(1 RBI), Isaac Gratton (1 RBI), and Seneca Durocher (2 RBI) each had a hit.
Bobwhite pitching: Christian Vallee threw 7 innings, allowing 4 runs (3 earned) on 10 hits, walking 2, and striking out 3.
Thank you, Vickie Gratton for the photos from the road!
