SWANTON - The Missisquoi Valley Union Thunderbirds boys' varsity basketball team hosted BFA-St. Albans on Wednesday, Dec. 21; the Bobwhites earned the 62-33 win after pulling away in the second half.
The teams traded the lead repeatedly in the first quarter. It wasn't until the final minutes that Noah Earl's late-quarter three, followed by a block, a steal, and a bucket by Brady Cutting, gave the Bobwhites a 14-9 lead. MVU responded with a late basket, and the teams left the floor with BFA ahead by 14-11.
MVU's Ray Fournier narrowed the lead to one in the first minute of the second, scoring off a dish from Gavin Nichols. Although outmatched in size, the high-effort T-birds kept steady pressure on their D1 opponents, forcing several turnovers and limiting the Bobwhites' scoring chances.
As the second quarter progressed, the Bobwhites' pressure stymied a Thunderbird effort to narrow the 18-13 lead. Earl once again drained a deep three to push BFA over 20 in the half's final seconds.
Fournier hit two free throws for MVU just seconds before the halftime buzzer; Earl also took the line, going two for two on a technical against the T-birds. The teams left the half with BFA holding a 23-15 lead.
Fournier's drive to the hoop on a partial breakaway put the T-birds two points closer to BFA in the first minute of the second half.
Reed Stygles hit a shot off an inbound to buy back the points lost for BFA, but Nichols proved the Thunderbirds weren't going down easily, hitting a timely three for MVU on the next possession.
The Bobwhites began to pull away shortly after; Earl hit his third three-pointer of the game, and shots began falling in the paint. BFA closed the quarter with a 43-23 advantage.
Earl earned a cheer from the BFA crowd as he soared to the basket for a putback shortly after Zach Reis drained a three in the first minute of the final frame.
Connor Neilson tallied baskets on back-to-back possessions for the T-birds early, which fired up the hometown crowd. Caleb Surprise pulled up and shot two threes late in the quarter to keep the MVU faithful cheering to the end despite the growing deficit.
The Bobwhite bench got some good minutes in the fourth quarter; Zack Reis and James Harrison each hit threes, and BFA secured the win.
BFA-St. Albans' Reed Stygles and Justin Munger played in their first in-county matchup with MVU.
Munger spoke of the game-play: "It was definitely a scrappy game, and both teams really wanted to win. It was a good rivalry game."
Stygles spoke of his time with the BFA-St. Albans team: "I'm enjoying the fast pace and the hard work. It's a step up from everything (I've done), and I'm really enjoying every moment."
Will Hughes commented on the difference in the game's two halves.
"We weren't locked in on defense in the first half. We knew we had to turn it around in the second half, and we did," said Hughes. "We were more intense and communicated better overall."
Noah Earl responded to questions about the upcoming game with Rice.
"We're going to have to up the tempo in these next practices and start to dial in the little stuff. We had sloppy defense at the beginning of this game, and we can't let that happen against a team like Rice," said Earl. "We've got to do the little things right and stay focused, and I think everything will turn out alright."
BFA-St. Albans head coach Tristan Menard complimented MVU on their tenacity.
"MVU did a very good job coming out and throwing us off our rhythm and the style of play we like. We were coming off two wins, and we may have come in a little complacent," said Menard. "I think we got back to a lot of the things we'd like to see in the second half."
MVU coach Matt Walker was pleased with the effort of his Thunderbirds.
"I think we came in undermanned and undersized, but they put everything out there; the guys were diving all over, and hopefully, we pushed BFA as far as we could in the first half," said Walker.
"BFA's size and experience took over in the second half, but our guys didn't quit. They kept playing hard. We had a huge impact from our sophomores. Gavin Nichols and Ray Fournier were everywhere, and it was good to have Tabor Rich back. We accomplished what we wanted, and if we can play with that effort on our schedule, we'll be competitive.
Noah Earl led the Bobwhites with 20 points, Will Hughes had 12; Caleb Surprise led MVU with 11 points, and Ray Fournier had eight.
