The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites took a 6-4 loss to Mount Mansfield Union on Saturday, May 6.
Bobwhite pitching: Carson Neveau pitched five innings for the Bobwhites, allowing four hits, three runs, three walks, and striking out nine. Seneca Durocher pitched one inning, allowing one hit, three runs, walking one and striking out one.
Bobwhite offense: The Bobwhites tallied three hits in the game; Isaac Gratton had two hits and two runs, and Liam Wood had one hit and one RBI.
Bobwhite head coach Dylan Newton shared his thoughts on the game:
Carson Neveau took the mound in what turned out to be a cousin vs. cousin battle on Saturday. Langdon Hazen (MMU) and Carson are cousins and faced off yesterday. It was a great pitchers' duel!
We know we will be in the game any time Carson takes the mound! He throws a ton of strikes, and he mixes up his pitches very well. It’s a credit to his work ethic and his neutral demeanor; no moment has been too big for him this season. I’m really impressed with him and excited to see him continue to grow over these next four years!
We talked pre-game about how we wanted to attack the MMU hitters, and he did an awesome job. Credit to Jonas Wagner, who called a great game behind the plate!
We have some areas we need to tighten up that have been recurring issues early in the season, like untimely errors, leaving guys in scoring position, and falling to adversity, but once we do that, we're going to be good. We have a good team. We have all the faith in these guys, and we know we can start getting wins to fall in our favor.
We’ve seen a lot of positives, too: Liam Wood has been one of our most consistent hitters this year. He got down two strikes quickly in his last at-bat, but again he’s one of these guys who's never phased by the moment; he ripped a single to center, and we tied the game. Isaac Gratton is another guy who has really started to come into his own at the plate battling with two strikes, and always giving the pitchers a tough at bat.
Carson, Austin Stuart, and Parker Daudelin showed great discipline and walked multiple times each yesterday, giving us quality at-bats.
We are close to breaking through, and we have no time to hang our heads as we have another quick turnaround. We play Mount Mansfield again at home on Monday at 4:30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.