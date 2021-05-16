ST. ALBANS - The BFA Bobwhites lacrosse team secured a big 8-6 comeback win over the Colchester Lakers on Saturday. The first quarter started well for the Bobwhites, seeing them go up 2-1 over their opposition, but the second frame is where they started to struggle.
Colchester scored four unanswered goals in the quarter, and at halftime, the Bobwhites had to do some soul searching to get back into the game.
“The first quarter went pretty well because we were winning the ground balls. In the second quarter, they spanked us on those loose balls, and the score indicates that. That’s one thing I keep pushing; if you win the ground then you can win the game. At halftime, we discussed that and that we were getting the opportunities, but we just needed to finish. Credit to their goalie, he was outstanding, but we had to work hard and not give up,” said BFA’s head coach Mark Kapsey.
BFA answered coach Kapsey’s call, with Bobwhite Ezra Lanfear (4G) leading the way. BFA outscored the Laker’s by a 3-1 margin in the third quarter, with the goals coming off of Tanner Poquette (1G, 1A) and Lanfear’s sticks.
Early in the fourth Sean Beauregard (1G) tied the game off a Poquette set up, and Lanfear took it from there. With 6:31 Lanfear won an all-important battle for a ground ball, taking off for a 1v1 with the Lakers goalkeeper and scoring what would end up being the game-winning goal.
Following the game Lanfear described what it felt like to have a big role in the comeback, “It’s awesome, this is my favorite sport of the year. Everybody loves the heat, and it was a great game; it just feels awesome to win.”
Lanfear would add an insurance marker late in the game to secure the win for the Bobwhites, which he credited Michel Telfer (1G, 1A) for setting up.
“Great pass from (Michel) Telfer. He got it to me on the back door, and I had an open net, so I sniped it. I basically have to give that one to Telfer.”
After only allowing one goal in the final half, Bobwhites’ coach Kapsey also noted an instrumental part in BFA’s win was their goalkeeper, Ethan Conrad, who made 14 saves.
“Ethan stood tall in net, he had; heat communication with the defense and was very loud; that makes a difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.