ST. ALBANS - A return to normalcy has the BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites lacrosse team feeling reinvigorated as we head into the 2022 season. The majority of the Bobwhites team had not seen action at the varsity level heading into last year due to a lost season in 2020, (COVID-19 outbreak) and there was a learning curve as they readjusted to Metro division lacrosse. With that experience now under their belt, the Bobwhites feel they’re ready to show what they’re capable of in the upcoming season.
“The thing I’m looking forward to the most with this year is hitting our full potential,” said Bobwhites’ assistant coach Nohea King. “We have a lot of talent and a lot of skill all around. The fact the kids were able to get a feel of varsity last year was a little dose of reality and I think they’re ready to go for this upcoming season.”
“I think it gives last year's underclassmen, which are this year's seniors, a great chance to shine,” added Bobwhites head coach Mark Kapsey. “They’ve been through it, they know what it’s about, and the commitment that it takes. I think they can bring the younger kids around and that’s the positive piece I’m looking forward to.”
The BFA’s coaches also highlighted a renewed sense of optimism and depth within the program as a sign of things to come for Bobwhites lacrosse.
“I would call it enthusiasm,” said coach Kapsey. “They’re more enthusiastic, and they want to play. Due to inclement weather and the lack of field availability, we’ve been holding practices early in the morning. We’ve had great attendance, and that enthusiasm has been great to see. The prospect is that we’re going to be quite competitive this year.”
“To piggy back off of that, we’re in a position that we haven’t been in in a little while- we had over fifty kids tryout this season,” said coach King. “Our JV team might be the strongest that it’s ever been. We’re pretty deep and the gap between the high end of our JV program and the bottom end of varsity is very small right now.”
Q&A with junior Tanner Poquette and senior Ezra Lanfear.
What are you looking forward to the most with this upcoming season?
Poquette: “I’m looking forward to see how our players will come out better and stronger as a team after our not so good season last year, a lot of us are returning with more experience now.”
Lanfear: “I’m looking forward to our first game and seeing how much everyone has improved over the summer. Many teams underestimate us and don’t realize the potential we have. We have many returning players seeing as we only had a few seniors graduate which should really help us out.”
At this point in the season last year I heard a lot about how it was challenging to pick up lacrosse again following the lost spring season in 2020. Are you and your teammates finding it’s easier to get back into it this year? If so, what kind of an impact do you think that will have on your season?
Poquette: “I definitely think everyone’s hands are a lot more warmed up and ready for this season compared to last season, where not very many players had played in game-like situations since 2019. Our biggest weak point last year seemed to be dropping the ball under pressure, and I can tell that we’re coming into this season much more prepared in that area. I’m confident that the improvement will have a huge positive impact on our team moving forward.”
Lanfear: “It should strengthen our entire season especially when it comes to players performing their best on the field. Now that most of the team has played a year at varsity, they know the difference and how the game changes at certain levels.”
What do you enjoy the most about playing lacrosse?
Poquette: “There’s many things to like about playing lacrosse. Out of everything, my favorite part of lacrosse may not even be playing out on the field, but just the environment around me in general. The Bobwhites lacrosse program is full of supportive and hard working teammates who make the program better and more fun. I’m always looking forward to stepping out onto that field surrounded by the Dirty Birds. Along with that, I like constantly being pushed beyond what I previously thought were my limits, and constantly setting new boundaries for myself.”
Lanfear: “Lacrosse has always been about speed to me. Especially how fast the game is played and how quickly a game can turn in a different direction. Like Tanner said, the environment is also what I love about the game. I’ve played with almost everyone on the team before. I’m glad I have because win or lose it’s been a blast every year that I’ve played.”
