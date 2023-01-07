The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites topped the Spaulding Crimson Tide 4-2 on Wednesday, Jan. 4. Enjoy these beautiful photos from Andrea Parker!
Bobwhites ice Crimson Tide for road victory; check out the photo gallery by Andrea Parker!!
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
