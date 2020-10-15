ST. ALBANS - In a season that's been delayed and shortened, little things like under the lights games and senior nights stand out exceptionally bright.
On Wednesday evening, the BFA St. Albans Bobwhites' varsity soccer team hosted Colchester for an under the lights contest. The Bobwhites fell 2-0 to Colchester.
The first goal of the game came on a corner kick by Colchester's Jason Robinson with 12 minutes left in the first half. Robinson was assisted by Caden Sultzbaugh.
The Lakers' second goal was scored with 2:06 left in the game by Adolphe Alfani assisted by Joey Klemm.
"During the last 15 minutes of the game we had chances to tie the game by Matt Merrill, Cam Blaney, and Joey Nachaczewski, but Colchester's goalie came up with some big saves to keep us scoreless,' said Bobwhite coach Luke Laroche.
Lakers goalie Domenick Puttlitz had 5 saves. Evan Fisher had 4 saves for the Bobwhites.
The Bobwhite honored their seniors on Wednesday: Alonso Cifuentes, Evan Fisher, Patrick McDonald, Josiah Parker, and Will Paulson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.