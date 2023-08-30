BFA-St. Albans Bobwhite head football coach Geoff Murray sees promise and potential in the 2023 team.
Q&A with coach Geoff Murray
What is the makeup of this year's team? We've got 29 players, including 14 seniors, 14 juniors, one sophomore and a ninth-grade manager. The 14 seniors returning all played last year and have on-field varsity experience; we'll rely on their leadership..
On the offense we have Seneca Durocher and Gordon Lariviere, Kodee Barratt, Parker Daudelin, Landon Underwood, Corey McNulty, Michael McNall, Connor Sterrett, Dan Rafferty, Drake Remillard, and Deagan Rathburn. All were starters or had significant time on offense last season. In pre pre-season we've added Isaac Ellis and Harrison Stone into the O-line, at tight end we have Carson McDonald, Maysn Mercure, and Cole Lemieux.
In a 29 athlete roster, you'll have multiple players going both ways. We're looking for everyone to contribute on offense, defense, and special teams; that's how we'll build depth. So far the players have bought in. This process will continue throughout the season, and the expectation is that more and more guys will be able to get time off. We've had lots of learning going on, and we're working hard to get as many guys game ready–varsity ready as possible.
We'll be looking to athletes like Josh Anderson, Michael Banyea, Taylor Covill-Mathews, Jayden Fletcher, Wyatt Trombley, Ryen Blouin, Hazel Starr, Jonas Wagner, Charlie Luneau, Jared Helms, Daniel Mojica, Evan Judd, and Marcus McConnell to play an integral role in the defense.
What has been the focus on and off the field this season? Our philosophy doesn't change from year to year; we're here to build winning people. We've focused on players disciplining themselves to the process, embracing the idea of working on fundamentals and working on being a quality student, athlete, and community member. If you take care of the details in the classroom, field, and community, the big things take care of themselves. That's something you see ten years from now--success in life and being productive community members. Football is our classroom to do that.
How are you building on last season? This team has a little bit of a chip on their shoulder; they want to improve on last year and change the narrative. We didn't meet our expectations last year, as far as our results, and we'd like to change that. We expect to be a playoff team every year, and last year we were left out. This year, the players have come in to prove that we are a highly competitive, play-off caliber team year in and year out. The seniors have come in with a positive attitude and a willingness to embrace the process of being student athletes, working hard in practice, taking care of the details, and preparing themselves for a marathon.
We've had many conversations about what it takes to be successful, and they've done a good job over the preseason accomplishing that. When preseason is over, it does get harder. We've talked about how most people are motivated, but many people have a hard time carrying that out; it comes down to being disciplined enough that when your mind or body don't want to do it, you keep going. That's a separator between good teams and great teams and winning results on the scoreboard.
We've spoken about reviewing the film in the offseason from last year, and we know that it was about eight to 10 plays; if we execute a little better it changes the narrative of that season.
Who do you have serving as assistant coaches in 2023? We're very proud of our staff: Rusty Brannon, Keith Carlton, Josh Corrigan, Brandon Mooney, Tyler Cooke, and our newest edition--Tucker Gaudette, who's straight out of Castleton. We've had an offseason where we dove into film, and they've done a great job of preparing for the season. They care about the student athletes and put in countless hours that no one sees. They deserve a heartfelt thank you for what they do.
What does it mean to you to have such a vibrant youth program? As a program we have 68 players this year, and that's a tribute to the St. Albans Steelers. Coach Nick Sabourin and his staff do a tremendous job. We benefit from their efforts, and we're proud of the organization from top to bottom. You want high participation numbers; research shows that when students participate in sports they do better in school. We're very fortunate to have a wonderful supportive community in all our athletics, and you can see that in the Steelers as well.
What are you anticipating in the season's first game? All this work in the pre-season prepares us for our first home game of the season against Mt. Mansfield. We're expecting MMU to be a quality opponent with many players returning from last year. It's a first-game situation, so we have to pay attention to the details. We've played controlled, short scrimmages, so we're going to have to be ready on Friday to play 48 minutes of disciplined football.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.