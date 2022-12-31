ST. ALBANS - The Bobwhites grabbed one last game at the Collins Perley before the change of calendars on Saturday, Dec. 31 against the CVU Redhawks, a tightly contested battle that ended in a 1-1 tie after going the distance.
BFA’s goal came in classic green and gold fashion: by winning puck possession along the boards, working from low to high, and clogging the front of the net to take away CVU netminder Jason Douglas’s eyes. The puck found twine at 2:29 in the first period, scored on a wrist shot by defenseman Caleb Read (his first as a Bobwhite), and was assisted by Corbin Schriendorfer.
Late in the first period, CVU’s Alex Zuchowski tied the game for the Redhawks with a slapshot at 10:21, assisted by Travis Stroh.
Despite heavily outshooting their opponents (34-18), a combination of tough puck luck, strong goaltending from Douglas, and penalty trouble kept the goal horn from sounding off again for BFA during the remainder of play.
Senior Deagan Rathburn put together an excellent afternoon in goal for the Bobwhites turning aside 17 shots.
You can catch the Bobwhites’ next game in Barre when they play Spaulding on January 4 at 5:00pm.
