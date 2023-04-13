ST. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites lacrosse team hosted Middlebury on Wednesday afternoon, falling 17-7 to the visiting team. After giving up the first goal to Middlebury, BFA went on a run scoring three goals in three minutes starting with a goal from Oliver Horton and followed by a goal by Aaron Browning, assisted by Noah Earl. Earl scored next, assisted Sawyer Chaput-Graves. Middlebury scored once more, and at the end of the first quarter BFA led 3-2. In the second quarter, the Bobwhites scored twice with goals from Phoenix Wells and Jaedyn Allen. The Tigers rallied with five goals of their own sending the Bobwhites into halftime down two goals.
Middlebury controlled the ball much of the second half scoring 10 goals. The Bobwhites scored two additional goals, one from Deagan Rathburn assisted by Earl and one from Tanner Poquette, assisted Earl.
Despite the loss, the Bobwhites demonstrated a lot of potential in the season opener, scoring seven goals on 13 shots. Defensively, BFA Goalie Carson McDonald saw a lot of action with 27 saves.
When asked to share his thoughts on the game, coach Nohea King said, “We showed a lot of glimpses of greatness especially for the first game with only being out on the grass for two practices. However we need to continue to string those glimpses of greatness together for a full game. Our potential is high; we now have to get to work.”
BFA Scoring Summary: Noah Earl led the Bobwhites with one goal and three assists, Aaron Browning, Tanner Poquette, Oliver Horton, Deagan Rathburn, Phoenix Wells, and Jaedyn Allen each had one goal, and Sawyer Chaput-Graves had one assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.