The BFA Bobwhites boys’ hockey team took a 2-0 loss to the Colchester Lakers on Friday, Jan. 21. The Bobwhites spent much of the first period on the defensive end, offensively only getting two shots off. During the fist period Rathburn blocked 14 shots but right as time expired Colchester scored and went up 1-0. Capitalizing on a power play about five minutes into the second period, Kaleb McKinley scored the Lakers second goal.
Bobwhite goalie: Deagan Rathburn 35 saves; Laker goalie: Kieran Phillips 16 saves
