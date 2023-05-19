The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites took a 10-1 loss to South Burlington on Thursday, May 18. Austin Stuart, Andrew Lovejoy, Zach Ries, and Parker Daudelin each had hits, and Liam Wood had one RBI.
Bobwhites fall to South Burlington
written by Ruthie Larocherlaroche@orourkemediagroup.com Published on
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche is the sports editor for the Saint Albans Messenger.
