The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites lacrosse team took a 15-5 loss to South Burlington on Friday, May 26.
BFA-St. Albans offense: Jaedyn Allen had three goals for the Bobwhites, and Ethan Audy and Tanner Poquette each had one. Deagan Rathburn and Ethan Audy each had one assist.
Saves: Carson McDonald 13 saves for BFA-St. Albans
