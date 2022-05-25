The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites took a 9-2 loss to visiting Burlington High School on Tuesday, May 24.
Matt Gonyeau, Peyton Graham, and Kolby Williams combined on the mound for the Bobwhites.
Bobwhites: Joey Nachascewski was 4 for 4 and 1 RBI; Matt Gonyeau, Isaac Gratton, and Corbin Schriendorfer (1 RBI) each had hits.
