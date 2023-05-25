The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites varsity baseball team closes their regular season this evening, Thursday, May 25, after taking a 9-5 loss to the Burlington Seahorses on Tuesday, May 23.
The Bobwhites fell quickly behind 5-0 after the first inning and 6-0 after the second, but they chipped away in the following innings.
Seneca Durocher singled to start the third, and then stole second. Isaac Gratton hit a dribbler to the right of the pitchers mound; the pitcher fielded it and made the throw to first. Seneca, with no hesitation, went around third and scored to give the Bobwhites their first run!
In the fourth, Austin Stewart started with a deep double to left field. Taylor Covill-Matthews followed with a single to center to put runners at first and third. Zach Ries then plated both runners with a hard single to right that got by the right fielder. Ries made it all the way to third. Burlington's starter then settled and struck out the next three Bobwhites to escape any more damage.
The Bobwhites got their final run in the fifth to bring the game to within three. Liam Wood reached on an infield single and then stole second. Austin Stuart ripped a grounder that got past the second baseman and allowed Wood to score.
A tough sequence in the seventh inning stopped a Bobwhite rally, but the boys showed a lot of fight and showed they may get down but we are never out!
Although we have improved our play these last seven games, we’re still experiencing some stuff that has plagued us this season. First inning deficits, walks, and too many strikeouts at the plate (especially with guys in scoring position). We can see this group's potential and the players see it too; even when we don’t play our best we’re showing we can be in any game! Looking forward to celebrating our seniors Thursday night and seeing how we respond against No. 1 CVU.
Editor's Note: Thank you, Vickie Gratton, for the photos from the road!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.