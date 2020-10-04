BURLINGTON — The BFA St. Albans varsity Bobwhite soccer team traveled to Rice on Saturday hoping to secure the first win of the young season. While their effort level was high, the Bobwhites were unable to crack Rice's defense for a goal in the 4-0 loss.
The Bobwhites, composed of three seniors, Evan Fisher, Josiah Parker, Alonso Cifuentes, and Will Pualson; 13 juniors, and three sophomores, have been on the hunt for the first goal of 2020.
The Bobwhites host South Burlington on Tuesday, October 6 at 4 pm.