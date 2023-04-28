The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites took a 10-2 loss to visiting Rice Memorial on Thursday, April 27. The Bobwhites will regroup and host Colchester on Saturday, April 29, weather permitting.
Seneca Durocher, Andrew Fiske, and Reed Stygles all threw for the Bobwhites, combining to allow five hits, 10 runs, nine walks, and striking out 12.
Offensively, the Bobwhites were led by Isaac Gratton and Liam Wood, who each had two hits. Wood also had one RBI.
