ST. ALBANS - The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites basketball team hosted the Rice Green Knights in a power-packed Metro matchup on Friday, Jan. 28, falling 68-46.
The teams traded buckets in the opening minutes of the first quarter, with both squads putting speed, agility, and discipline on display. Notably, Noah Earl forced a turnover midway through the quarter, going coast to coast to tie the game as both teams competed in an up-tempo battle for possession.
The Bobwhites forced several turnovers early in the quarter, but Rice slowly gained momentum. BFA found it increasingly difficult to keep a lid on Sharif Sharif, who led both teams in scoring, dropping 10 points in the quarter. The Green Knights closed the first quarter with a 14-10 lead.
Sharif notched the Green Knights' first points in the second quarter, but the Bobwhites held him to three in the frame. Five of the Bobwhites' 10 points came on free throws, but the team had two crowd-pleasing plays, one from Earl who found Justin Brown down low to bring the Bobwhites within two, and one from Conner Leach, who went coast to coast to tie the game at 19 at the midpoint.
Despite BFA defenders instigating several turnovers, a late quarter run, including several baskets made on free throws, pushed the Green Knights to a 33-21 lead at the half.
Charlie Yates kicked off the Bobwhites' scoring in the third quarter with a breakaway layup, earning a cheer from the white-clad student section. Sharif notched Rice's first points once again, and Bobwhite Seth Richards answered, scoring on an offensive rebound.
Thomas Demar's And-1 and Isaac Gratton's dish to Justin Brown brought the Bobwhites within ten late in the third. Earl drained a three in the quarter's last minute, but a late foul put Sharif on the line, and the teams left the quarter with BFA trying 53-37.
The Bobwhites put a dent in Rice's lead in the fourth as Demar pitched a cross-court pass to Liam Howrigan for two, and Zach Ries hit a deep three to raise the Bobwhites' tally to 57-42 midway through the frame.
Coming off the bench for BFA in the final minutes, Tanner Smith earned a cheer from the student section as he stuck with a shot he made from his knees. Smith hit a second shot in the final 30 seconds.
The Green Knights capitalized on a flurry of Bobwhite fouls to tack on 10 of their 15 points from the line and secure the Metro win.
Bobwhite head coach Tristan Menard gave a shout-out to the BFA St. Albans faithful at the game's close.
"The crowd was great," said Menard, "probably the best I've seen in my time here."
Menard spoke of the meaningfulness of the game, "It's a good measuring stick for us to know where we're at, and we're back to work tomorrow. That's what it's about--how do we come back tomorrow?"
Menard knew that BFA St. Albans, who moved to the Metro this season, would have adjustments to make.
"I think Rice is probably the most run and gun team in the state. It's a good shock of reality to see that, and we're looking forward to the adjustment. I thought we answered that call for about 14 minutes, and the wheels fell off a little bit. It's all about preparation, and we know we need to be more prepared."
Bobwhite scoring leaders: Charlie Yates had 10, and Noah Earl had 8.
Rice scoring leaders: Sharif Sharif with 25 and Mo Kanneh with 13.
