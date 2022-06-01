The No. 11 BFA St. Albans Bobwhites took a 6-2 loss to the No. 6 Rice Green Knights on Tuesday, May 31, in the first round of the D1 playoffs.
To the Bobwhites: it was a pleasure covering your season, and you had some great moments. The walk-off win against St. Johnsbury comes to mind immediately. Thank you for the heart and effort you all brought to the field this spring!
Vickie Gratton, thank you for keeping us informed with photos from the road (and from home); we enjoyed seeing the game through your lens and know the community was grateful for your generosity!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to bhigdon@orourkemediagroup.com.