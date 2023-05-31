The No. 12 BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites took a 9-3 loss to the No. 5 Mount Mansfield Cougars on Tuesday, May 30. Thank you, Vickie Gratton, for the photos from the road.
Bobwhites fall to Mount Mansfield in first round of D1 playoffs
Written By
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
Ruthie Laroche
