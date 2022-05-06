ST. ALBANS - The Bobwhites took a 7-2 tough loss on Friday afternoon to the visiting Middlebury Tigers. Sylas Trask scored BFA's first goal of the game with an assist from Noah Earl and Ezra Lanfear netted the second off a feed from Trask. Bobwhites' goaltender Ethan Konrad made 8 saves.
The Bobwhites will traveling to CVU for their next game on Tuesday, May 10.
