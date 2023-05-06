We keep showing glimpses of how good we can be. In the third inning we put together a nice rally, had quality at-bats, and put pressure on St. Johnsbury's defense to make the plays. Once we get that to happen multiple times a game and execute getting guys in that are in scoring position we are going to be good.
Blake Halbach made his varsity debut last night. As a freshman that has only pitched at JV, we put him against a tough St. Johnsbury team. I don't know if there's ever been a time we've had three freshman up on a varsity team at BFA-St. Albans. He did some things well, and he learned some things we can work on to make him an even better pitcher; the future is bright for him, and he has such a great mentality. I'm excited to see him grow.
This is a tough stretch for us. With some rain outs to start the season, we now have an eight day stretch where we play six games. We've got to stick together and have quick memories in good times and tough times! I'm excited to see how we respond today as we travel to MMU and take on a tough Cougars team!
