The Bellows Free Academy - St. Albans Bobwhites took a 20-6 loss to the Hartford Hurricanes on Friday night, but according to BFA St. Albans head coach Geoff Murray, there were gains made overall.
"We were much better offensively from the 20-20, we stayed ahead of the sticks for long parts of the game, and the O-line did a nice job of creating some holes. From 10,000 feet, it was much better than week one," said Murray.
"Dakota Wry, Seneca Durocher, and Cole Montagne were creating plays for us running the ball. Cole does a nice job in space, as does Seneca and Dakota. They had the bulk of our yards last night."
While Murray noted his team 'flipped the field and controlled the ball in the first half,' they struggled to finish the drives.
"Penalties and some poor execution hurt us at crucial times, but we did play very good team defense," said Murray.
In the third quarter, Hartford 'flipped' the game.
"They went ahead 13-6 late in the third. We were able to get a turnover and get some things going," said Murray.
At one point, the Bobwhites almost tied the game, but the opportunity slipped out of reach. Murray did appreciate the effort on the part of his Bobwhites.
"I give our guys credit. Overall, for a long road trip against a very good team, we were territorially in control for a while, and we should get some confidence from this game," said Murray.
"We have to learn from this loss and advance. We can't make execution mistakes, and we need to cut down on the penalties. We need to learn how to win these tight ones again."
Last fall, Vermont teams played 7v7 touch as the state worked to strike a balance between safety and competition during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's been a long time since we played tackle, and we have a lot of young guys who last played tackle in the eighth grade. We'll take these lessons and move forward," said Murray. "I'm very proud of our effort, and the guys are working hard. the results will take care of themselves as we take care of the process."
BFA St. Albans will host Middlebury High School on Friday, Sept. 17at home.
Thank you, Andrea Parker, for the awesome photos!
