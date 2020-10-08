ST. ALBANS - The BFA St. Albans Bobwhites soccer team fell 5-0 to CVU on Thursday afternoon. The Bobwhites host Colchester at home on Wednesday, October 14 at 4 pm.
Bobwhites fall to CVU
Ruthie Laroche
Sports Editor
