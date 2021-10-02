ST. ALBANS - After a COVID hiatus, the Bellows Free Academy-St. Albans fans were back in the bleachers for the annual football homecoming game.
The BFA Bobwhites hosted the Champlain Valley Union Redhawks, falling 35-7.
The Bobwhites got off to a good start, putting together a lengthy drive in the game's first five minutes. CVU shut down the drive, eventually scoring a touchdown and tacking on the two-point conversion with 7:20 remaining on the clock in the first quarter.
Cole Montagne found Dakota Wry for a first down on the next play, but a CVU interception gave the Redhawks possession. That exchange resulted in a second touchdown for CVU on a 70-yard completed pass play. BFA was able to block the extra point, containing the Redhawks to 14-0.
Minutes later, BFA's Colby Williams made a beautiful catch on a pass from Montage; Montagne then connected to Wry for a first down.
Montage capped off the drive with a quarterback sneak putting the Bobwhites on the board with five minutes remaining in the quarter. Gavin Fraites kicked the extra point, halving the Bobwhites' deficit.
Moments later, CVU launched a 45-yard touchdown pass; the kick for the extra point was good, and the Redhawks went up 21-7 with ten minutes remaining in the half.
Minutes before the halftime break, BFA made a timely stop, forcing a CVU punt. BFA's resulting drive fizzled, and the Bobwhites were forced to punt. The Redhawks threw a 34-yard touchdown pass to extend the lead 28-7 at the half.
Fireworks lit the sky at halftime, and voices of CVU and BFA fans chanted and sang until the teams took the field for the second half.
Bobwhite defenders quickly forced a CVU punt, and Seneca Durocher found some room to run and move the chains for a first down. A Colby Williams reception resulted in another BFA first down, as the Bobwhites came to life early in the third quarter.
Montage took the ball himself to the seven, successfully evading several CVU defenders for a first down. Wry picked up a yard to get the Bobwhites within six yards of CVU's endzone, but BFA could not complete the drive.
The Redhawks went on to score another touchdown and kick for the extra point, winning 35-7.
Bobwhite coach Geoff Murray had expected a tough battle with the red hot Redhawks.
"They're very athletic, and they put a lot of pressure on you. We gave up too many big plays in the first half. We talked about a couple of things at halftime, and I thought we played a much better second half," said Murray.
"Our compete level was better, and we moved the ball; we just didn't finish. We'll learn from it and get back to work. We've got Rutland coming to town next week, so it doesn't get any easier, but we still have a lot of season left."
Murray noted the opportunities the Bobwhites manufactured on the field.
"In that first drive of the game, we had an opportunity to stick it in the endzone. That stalled the momentum, they scored, and it's 14-0. I'll give our guys credit, they drove back down the field, and it's 14-7," said Murray.
The return of fans and tackle football were bright spots on homecoming night.
"The student body had a great time today with the homecoming events, and it was enjoyable to have some normalcy," said Murry. "It's disappointing for the players, but in the end, if you put things in perspective, we're out here playing in front of a crowd, and we're playing 11 on 11."
