The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites fell 14-3 to Mount Mansfield Union on Monday, May 8. Chase Ovitt, Carson Neveau, Austin Stuart, and Jonas Wagner all had hits for the Bobwhites.
The Bobwhites host St. Johnsbury on Tuesday, May 9, at 4:30 p.m. at the Collins Perley Sports Complex.
Thank you, Vickie Gratton, for the photos!
