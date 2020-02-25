ST. ALBANS — It isn’t March yet, but an upset transpired in St. Albans Tuesday. 11th seeded Burr & Burton ousted seventh-seeded BFA from the Division I playoffs with a 67-58 road win.
The Bulldogs seized control of the contest early, thanks in part to the offensive prowess of guard Tommy Baker.
The senior connected on an array of three-pointers in the opening half and helped fuel a tremendously undersized Bulldog offensive attack. With their largest starter standing at 6’ 2”, and the vast majority of their squad below the 5’ 9” threshold, Burr & Burton had nowhere near the size of the lanky BFA squad.
Nevertheless, Baker’s scoring output and a 7-5 rebounding advantage at the end of the opening quarter was good enough for Burr & Burton to garner a 16-8 lead.
Throughout the season, when trailing, the Bobwhites have tended to make questionable decisions on offense. That storyline continued against the Bulldogs.
With Burr & Burton coach Seth Rice being heard from the sidelines saying “pass and cut, that’s what they do,” it was clear that B&B had a beat on the BFA offense.
Poor shot-attempts and a flurry of turnovers helped push the Bulldog lead to a 13 point margin midway through the second quarter and the visitors appeared to be in cruise control. But then they weren’t. The Bulldogs committed three straight turnovers, and BFA capitalized.
Taylor Yates connected from long range first, Hunter Livingston added a triple shortly after, and Logan Keelty splashed home a three-ball to bring the Bobwhites within a 29-26 score. At the intermission, the Bulldogs led 34-28.
The two teams battled to a draw in the first three minutes of the third period before Burr & Burton made the play of the game, and perhaps of their season.
The undersized visitors corralled four straight offensive rebounds before finding an open Brandon Burns in the right-wing who buried the triple. The grit and determination from that play foreshadowed what was to come with the remainder of the game.
“That one possession sticks with me,” BFA coach Matt Toof said.
After a 17 point opening half, the Bobwhites did a much better job defending Baker in the second half allowing him to score just 7 points. Despite this, other members of the Bulldog offense rose to the occasion.
Yates made a spirited attempt to bring his team back from the early deficit as he caught fire in the final frame, but it would not be enough.
On one of their final possessions of the game, Burr & Burton controlled the ball for nearly two-minutes in BFA territory before they finally fouled Madox Matthews. The sophomore proceeded to knock down both shots from the charity stripe, and essentially seal the upset win.
“I am going to remember our play on defense. It was unfortunate that we let up sixty-seven points tonight because that is something that we don’t typically do. Ultimately, that is what ended up hurting us,” Toof said.
Baker finished as the game’s leading scorer with 26 points. Beyond this, the Bulldogs finished the game with a 31-22 advantage on the boards.
Meanwhile, BFA was paced by a 20 point, 8 rebound effort from Yates.
Other Bobwhites scorers included Kam Dunsmore (11 points), Livingston (7 points), Nick Voyer (7 points), Ben Archambault (3 points), Keelty (3 points), Case Ballard (3 points), Noah Earl (2 points), and Logan Piazza (2 points).
“We are losing seven seniors to graduation, so there is going to be a lot of opportunity for the next group of guys to come through. I hope that the guys recognize that, understand that, and put a lot of work in in the off-season,” Toof said.
With Livingston, Dunsmore, Keelty, Archambault, Yates, Voyer, and Piazza all graduating, Toof raved about each one as an individual and thanked them for their contributions to The Academy basketball team.
“That was a great bunch of seniors with tremendous leadership. Sure, I developed the gameplans, but our seniors executed them and held everyone accountable. I am going to remember that about this group of guys,” he said.
Burr & Burton will advance to play second-seeded CVU this coming Friday.