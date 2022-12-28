St. ALBANS - The BFA-St. Albans Bobwhites hosted the Rice Green Knights for a division one boys' basketball matchup on Wednesday, Dec. 28. Despite a ten-point lead for Rice going into half-time, the Bobwhites were able to pull back within one basket during the third quarter. The Bobwhites fought hard throughout the entire fourth quarter, and despite a valiant effort, Rice held on to win 67- 63.
Will Hughes scored the first basket of the game for the Bobwhites, as BFA started the game hot, outsourcing Rice 8-2 in the first few minutes of the contest. Rice was able to claw back and take the lead 15-12. With ten seconds left in the quarter, Liam Howrigan forced an And-1 for the Bobwhites and tied the game 15-5 going into the second quarter.
Rice took control of the offensive pressure for the majority of the second quarter, pulling to a 35- 25 lead.
Coming out of the first half, the Bobwhites changed up their offensive approach, and were able to pull themselves right back into the contest. Hughes, Noah Earl, Liam Howrigan, and Reed Stygles all scored multiple buckets for the BFA in the quarter, as the score held 46-43 with Rice on top going into the fourth.
Liam Howrigan started the fourth with a splash, landing a bucket and narrowing the Rice lead to one point. With 2:08 left, a Hughes three again pulled the Bobwhites into the contest as the Rice lead dwindled to 60-54. Seth Richards hit another shot for the BFA in their next possession, bringing the score to 60-56, Rice, with 1:40 left.
A few possessions later, Hughes once again stepped up to the three-point line and splashed a three, shrinking the Rice lead to 64-61. After a quick Rice bucket, Hughes was able to draw the And-1 on a lay-up, and hit the follow-up foul shot to keep BFA in the game 66-63. Despite their best effort, the Bobwhites come-back ran out of time and Rice went to earn the win.
After the game BFA head coach, Tristan Menard spoke of the teams’ effort: “I told the guys that’s no reason to hang our heads, that’s a fairly well-executed game. It’s still early in the season, and we are learning a new scheme on both the offense and the defense. The message of the game was teamwork. When we worked as a team, we were playing well. We compete, we play hard, and we are here each and every game.”
BFA scoring leaders: Will Hughes had 21, Liam Howrigan had 15, Reed Stygles had 13, and Seth Richards had 10.
